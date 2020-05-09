Over 7,000 people to participate in online Immortal Regiment march

More than 7,000 applications for participation in online Immortal Regiment march have been received. Press service of the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Internet resource www.1945.srs.kg was created within two weeks. The portal is able to receive a huge flow of information and organize broadcasting of hours-long video of the virtual Immortal Regiment march.

«Developer of the system is Infocom state enterprise. More than 7,000 applications for the online march have been received within ten days since the start of registration. Many of them are accompanied by photographs and stories of war heroes. Those who do not have photos of war veterans can also take part in the online march — this line of the form can be left blank,» the SRS said.

The state service noted that the Immortal Regiment on www.pobeda.srs.kg portal will last more than one day, the entire unified database of WWII veterans will be there and will be publicly available at any time.

«After the launch of the online Immortal Regiment march, the portal was visited by 11,000 users. At least 95 percent of the users are Kyrgyzstanis, about 300 people — from Russia, more than 100 — from the USA, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Germany. About 82 percent of the users get to the portal via smartphones and 17 percent — via computers,» the SRS added.