14:15
USD 78.90
EUR 85.48
RUB 1.07
English

Over 7,000 people to participate in online Immortal Regiment march

More than 7,000 applications for participation in online Immortal Regiment march have been received. Press service of the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Internet resource www.1945.srs.kg was created within two weeks. The portal is able to receive a huge flow of information and organize broadcasting of hours-long video of the virtual Immortal Regiment march.

«Developer of the system is Infocom state enterprise. More than 7,000 applications for the online march have been received within ten days since the start of registration. Many of them are accompanied by photographs and stories of war heroes. Those who do not have photos of war veterans can also take part in the online march — this line of the form can be left blank,» the SRS said.

The state service noted that the Immortal Regiment on www.pobeda.srs.kg portal will last more than one day, the entire unified database of WWII veterans will be there and will be publicly available at any time.

«After the launch of the online Immortal Regiment march, the portal was visited by 11,000 users. At least 95 percent of the users are Kyrgyzstanis, about 300 people — from Russia, more than 100 — from the USA, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Germany. About 82 percent of the users get to the portal via smartphones and 17 percent — via computers,» the SRS added.
link: https://24.kg/english/152309/
views: 88
Print
Related
Immortal Regiment – Kyrgyzstan: Memories of veterans to be posted on website
Immortal Regiment campaign to be held online in Kyrgyzstan
Immortal Regiment march may be held in Kyrgyzstan online
Bishkek to host Immortal Regiment march on Victory Day
Immortal Regiment with participation of Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Photo report
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev participates in Immortal Regiment march
Sooronbai Jeenbekov heads Immortal Regiment march in Bishkek
Participants of Immortal Regiment march gather in Bishkek
Use of drones for Immortal Regiment shooting banned in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis participate in Immortal Regiment march in Amsterdam
Popular
Kyrgyzstan prolongs green corridor for foreigners Kyrgyzstan prolongs green corridor for foreigners
Indian café on fire in Bishkek Indian café on fire in Bishkek
Epidemiological situation stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan Epidemiological situation stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan
Germany announces reduction in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan Germany announces reduction in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
9 May, Saturday
13:46
Number of people infected with coronavirus close to 4 million people globally Number of people infected with coronavirus close to 4 m...
13:35
Over 7,000 people to participate in online Immortal Regiment march
13:17
Border conflict: Condition of operated border guard extremely serious
12:24
Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is relatively stable
12:11
Government of Kyrgyzstan: Situation in Batken region is under special control