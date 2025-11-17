About 12,000 babies born prematurely each year in Kyrgyzstan

The National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare celebrated International Prematurity Day.

According to the medical institution, November 17 was declared International Prematurity Day in 2009 at the initiative of the European Foundation for the Care of Newborn Infants (EFCNI). Approximately 6-8 percent of babies worldwide are born prematurely each year.

In Kyrgyzstan, approximately 10,000-12,000 babies are born prematurely each year.

«Caring for premature newborns is a very expensive and complex process, involving creating conditions as close as possible to those in the womb, as well as supporting immature bodily functions. Since 2004, the Kyrgyz Republic has fully adopted the newborn registration criteria recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to these criteria, babies born after the 22nd week of pregnancy and weighing more than 500 grams are registered. Parents of such children need not only high-quality treatment and financial support for their babies, but also psychological support from both medical professionals and the wider community,» the National Center for Maternity and Child Welfare noted.

Doctors emphasize that prematurity is not a death sentence.

A huge number of such children grow up healthy, and often become outstanding individuals.

Every year, the survival rate of premature babies increases worldwide, and new technologies and methods are emerging to reduce disability.

Prematurity Day is being celebrated for the 10th time in Kyrgyzstan.