Founder of Besh-Sary LLC, ex-deputy of Parliament, detained

The founder of Besh-Sary LLC was detained for tax evasion and fraud. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

As part of the criminal case, information was received confirming facts of fraud on the part of the founder of Besh-Sary LLC (the company owns two trading houses on the territory of Osh market and supplies coal) and tax evasion on an especially large scale.

It was established that, at the direction of the management, the administration of Besh-Sary LLC has been conducting double-entry bookkeeping for many years.

When drawing up the lease agreement, a reduced amount was formally set; the actual cost was several times higher than the officially stated one. At the same time, the real cost was sizable for traders and became the main reason for the rise in prices of goods sold on the market.

Also, the accounting department of Besh-Sary LLC in tax reports artificially underestimated the actual profit received from tenants of retail spaces, providing false information to the tax authorities.

It is noted that the second copy of the document was not given to entrepreneurs. The tenants who improved the retail outlets at their own expense did not have any documents confirming their right to lease. The management of Besh-Sary LLC could transfer this retail outlet to another person at any time.

The man was detained and placed in the temporary detention center of the State Committee for National Security on February 21.

As far as it is known, the founder and main owner of Besh-Sary LLC was former deputy of the Parliament Kamchybek Zholdoshbaev. By the way, he himself repeatedly confirmed this fact.