Kyrgyz solar station project to be presented at forum in Vienna

Promotion of the pilot PPP project Kyrgyz Solar Station with a capacity of 150 megawatts for presentation at the Energy Investment Forum in Vienna was discussed at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce. The press service of the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, Deputy Minister Sanzhar Bolotov met with representatives of the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The Deputy Minister expressed gratitude to the corporation’s team for their support in the development and promotion of the project, noting the importance of IFC’s participation as a transaction consultant. In particular, IFC provides assistance in developing a feasibility study and structuring the project, carrying out environmental and other preparatory work in order to attract internationally recognized investors to Kyrgyzstan.

The project provides for holding of a transparent and competitive tender to choose a qualified private partner and reduce the tariff for the purchase of electricity by the state.

To date, the first stage of the competitive selection is being completed and preparations are underway for the presentation of the project at the Energy Investment Forum, which is planned by the Cabinet of Ministers in June 2024 in Vienna as part of attracting investors to Kambar-Ata 1 project.

IFC informed that a number of large foreign companies from Europe, the Middle East and China have already expressed interest in participating in the competition.

The developed solar station project is planned for implementation in Naryn, Talas and Batken regions and will contribute to the diversification of the country’s fuel and energy balance and increasing the use of renewable energy potential to cover growing domestic and regional demand.