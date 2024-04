The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan issued a weather alert.

According to the Hydrometeorological Service, unstable weather and heavy rains expected on April 15-16 may cause mudflows in the foothill areas of Chui, Talas, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions. Flooding of slopes and lowlands, as well as rising water levels in rivers are expected.

To avoid flooding, the Ministry of Emergency Situations recommends residents to clean ditches, water pipes and drainage channels in advance.