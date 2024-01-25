14:28
Karakol residents receive 30 sets of cross-country skis for free

The Swiss project WTK, implemented by Helvetas Kyrgyzstan to support and expand access to winter activities, presented 30 sets of cross-country skis to its partners. The organization reported.

The equipment was provided in the form of a grant to key project partners who are actively working to promote this destination among the population and tourists: Leadership youth volunteer organization, Karakol Children and Youth Sports School and the travel company Kara-Kyz LLC.

The Winter Tourism Karakol project actively supports the development of cross-country skiing in the region, not only by providing the necessary equipment, but also by creating favorable conditions for the development of this sport. For the past two winter seasons, invited experts from Switzerland have been training instructors and helping to organize events that increase interest in cross-country skiing among the population.
