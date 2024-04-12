Electric dump trucks used during construction of Issyk-Kul ring road

Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov inspected the beginning of the reconstruction of Korumdu — Balbai Baatyr section of Issyk-Kul ring road. The press service of the Cabinet reported.
The length of the section is 79.3 kilometers. The project provides for a four-lane road, sidewalks, a bicycle path with a total length of 79,697 meters. There will also be bus stops; 14 bridges and 877 culverts will be built and reconstructed. Three pedestrian bridges and two underground pedestrian crossings will also be built.
Electric dump trucks will be used during construction as a pilot and experimental project in order to eliminate carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.
Akylbek Japarov said that the total cost of the road would be $111.07 million.
In addition, the head of the Cabinet got acquainted with the progress of construction work on Balykchy — Barskoon — Karakol highway section. Completion of the project is scheduled for 2025.