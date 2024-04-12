Electric dump trucks used during construction of Issyk-Kul ring road

Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov inspected the beginning of the reconstruction of Korumdu — Balbai Baatyr section of Issyk-Kul ring road. The press service of the Cabinet reported.

The length of the section is 79.3 kilometers. The project provides for a four-lane road, sidewalks, a bicycle path with a total length of 79,697 meters. There will also be bus stops; 14 bridges and 877 culverts will be built and reconstructed. Three pedestrian bridges and two underground pedestrian crossings will also be built.

Electric dump trucks will be used during construction as a pilot and experimental project in order to eliminate carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

Akylbek Japarov said that the total cost of the road would be $111.07 million.

«These funds are provided by our partners: the Islamic Development Bank, the Kuwait Arab Economic Fund, the Saudi Development Fund and OPECFund for International Development. On behalf of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers, I express my gratitude to our partners. Of these, 1.1 billion soms ($12.8 million) were allocated from the budget,» the head of the Cabinet said.

He also emphasized that the road construction project is one of the strategic ones in the country, therefore he ordered the completion of construction work in a timely and high-quality manner.

In addition, the head of the Cabinet got acquainted with the progress of construction work on Balykchy — Barskoon — Karakol highway section. Completion of the project is scheduled for 2025.