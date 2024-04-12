17:55
USD 89.12
EUR 95.72
RUB 0.95
English

Electric dump trucks used during construction of Issyk-Kul ring road

Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov inspected the beginning of the reconstruction of Korumdu — Balbai Baatyr section of Issyk-Kul ring road. The press service of the Cabinet reported.

The length of the section is 79.3 kilometers. The project provides for a four-lane road, sidewalks, a bicycle path with a total length of 79,697 meters. There will also be bus stops; 14 bridges and 877 culverts will be built and reconstructed. Three pedestrian bridges and two underground pedestrian crossings will also be built.

Electric dump trucks will be used during construction as a pilot and experimental project in order to eliminate carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

Akylbek Japarov said that the total cost of the road would be $111.07 million.

«These funds are provided by our partners: the Islamic Development Bank, the Kuwait Arab Economic Fund, the Saudi Development Fund and OPECFund for International Development. On behalf of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers, I express my gratitude to our partners. Of these, 1.1 billion soms ($12.8 million) were allocated from the budget,» the head of the Cabinet said.

He also emphasized that the road construction project is one of the strategic ones in the country, therefore he ordered the completion of construction work in a timely and high-quality manner.

In addition, the head of the Cabinet got acquainted with the progress of construction work on Balykchy — Barskoon — Karakol highway section. Completion of the project is scheduled for 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/291411/
views: 129
Print
Related
Objects along republican roads to be dismantled in Kyrgyzstan
660 kilometers of roads to be repaired in Kyrgyzstan
Transport Ministry promises to repair road in Karakol leading to ski resort
Three new roads connecting northern and southern parts to appear in Bishkek
Bishkek City Hall plans to build Northern Highway instead of Big Chui Canal
Road to Sary-Chelek lake to be paved
189 million soms appropriated during construction of Osh – Batken – Isfana road
104 million soms appropriated during construction of Bishkek - Kara-Balta road
Too-Ashuu pass closed for all types of transport
Osh - Sary-Tash - Irkeshtam road temporarily closed for traffic
Popular
ISIS member posing as citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained in Italy ISIS member posing as citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained in Italy
ADB to allocate $40 million for development of agriculture in Kyrgyzstan ADB to allocate $40 million for development of agriculture in Kyrgyzstan
Assassination attempt: Detained crime group members handed over to Azerbaijan Assassination attempt: Detained crime group members handed over to Azerbaijan
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan planned to be increased to $2 billion Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan planned to be increased to $2 billion
12 April, Friday
17:08
Kumtor hands over assistance to socially vulnerable residents of Issyk-Kul Kumtor hands over assistance to socially vulnerable res...
16:57
Construction of solar power plant begins in Balykchy
16:45
Fire breaks out in private school in Bishkek, 600 people evacuated
16:41
Private owners voluntarily return illegally issued lands to state in Uzgen
16:04
Search in house of Ambassador's Advisor: Russian MFA was handed a note