Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to participate in World Cleanup Day

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan joins the international environmental campaign on the World Cleanup Day, which will be held on September 18. Press service of the government reported.

Kyrgyzstanis are also urged to take an active part in the large-scale cleanup throughout the country. State and local government officials will also participate in the cleanup. The campaign is held for the fourth time in Kyrgyzstan. Its goal is to draw attention to the environmental situation, maintaining cleanliness in public places, wise use of natural resources, use of saving technologies and proper waste disposal.

In preparation for the large-scale event this year, Eco Demi Public Foundation, which organizes the environmental campaign, has developed a virtual map of the most polluted areas in cities and regions of the republic, which will be cleaned up by volunteers. At least 100 points have been chosen in Bishkek. These are large spontaneous dumps in recreation areas, which will be cleaned up by activists. Everyone can participate in the campaign; citizens can clean up the territory around their houses, parks and recreation areas.
