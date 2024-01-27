13:02
New fire station opened in Osh city

A new fire and rescue station building was opened in Osh city. UNDP in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The fire and rescue station in Osh is one of three built jointly by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, KOICA and UNDP as part of an initiative to strengthen the capacity of Kyrgyzstan in the field of disaster risk management.

Previously, new stations were opened in Cholpon-Ata and Suzak, and another one is being built in Bishkek.

«This initiative includes not only the construction of buildings, but also the supply of modern fire-fighting equipment and machinery, as well as improvement of the quality of fire-fighting services,» the organization added.
