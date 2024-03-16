11:56
USD 89.51
EUR 97.41
RUB 0.98
English

Tax Service launches new services for interaction with business

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan announced the development and readiness for testing of new services aimed at improving interaction with taxpayers.

To optimize the process of information exchange between the State Tax Service and business, as well as to simplify interaction between taxpayers, services have been developed to send and receive electronic invoices and electronic delivery notes from systems for keeping records of goods or services.

«This will reduce time and resource costs when working with accounting and accompanying documents, as it will not require the use of information systems of the tax authority,» the fiscal authorities believe.

STS invites interested operators of accounting systems and other digital platforms providing services to entrepreneurs to participate in testing and further launch of these services.

To get access to the new services and testing, it is necessary to apply with a letter to the Tax Service with attached documents confirming the right to own the accompanied software product or use licensed software accounting system.
link: https://24.kg/english/289208/
views: 159
Print
Related
Tax Service launches service for automatic registration with Social Fund
Ex-head of Tax Service Department for Panfilov district detained
Kyrgyzstan launches service for online registration of entrepreneurs
Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan to stop on-site audits from 2024
Five tax officials responsible for tax collection at Dordoi market detained
Entrepreneurs at Kara-Suu market to be exempt from using cash registers
Almost 100,000 entrepreneurs use electronic consignment notes in Kyrgyzstan
Almost 200 billion soms in taxes and payments collected in 2023
Banks to provide information about accounts of business to Tax Service
Tax inspector detained for regular extortion from businessmen
Popular
Foreign agents law: Parliament adopts document in third reading Foreign agents law: Parliament adopts document in third reading
Russian specialists to help Defense Ministry create repair depot Russian specialists to help Defense Ministry create repair depot
Switzerland hands over computers to Family Doctors Groups in Kyrgyzstan Switzerland hands over computers to Family Doctors Groups in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Rain, snow and squally wind expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Rain, snow and squally wind expected in Kyrgyzstan
16 March, Saturday
10:12
UN Resident Coordinator recommends thorough review of NGO law UN Resident Coordinator recommends thorough review of N...
10:01
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves switch to 12-year education
09:53
Jalal-Abad resident opens underground madrasah, holds classes with children
09:44
Sadyr Japarov visits Central Mosque in Bishkek and holds ooz achar
09:38
Tax Service launches new services for interaction with business
15 March, Friday
18:02
Director of Water Resources Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
17:50
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree not to impose restrictions and bans
17:00
HRW calls on Kyrgyz President to withdraw foreign representatives draft law
16:16
Kyrgyzstan to host International Forum on Investments in Healthcare