Tax Service launches new services for interaction with business

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan announced the development and readiness for testing of new services aimed at improving interaction with taxpayers.

To optimize the process of information exchange between the State Tax Service and business, as well as to simplify interaction between taxpayers, services have been developed to send and receive electronic invoices and electronic delivery notes from systems for keeping records of goods or services.

«This will reduce time and resource costs when working with accounting and accompanying documents, as it will not require the use of information systems of the tax authority,» the fiscal authorities believe.

STS invites interested operators of accounting systems and other digital platforms providing services to entrepreneurs to participate in testing and further launch of these services.

To get access to the new services and testing, it is necessary to apply with a letter to the Tax Service with attached documents confirming the right to own the accompanied software product or use licensed software accounting system.