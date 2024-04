Foreign companies in the first quarter of 2024 paid 188.9 million soms of value added tax on electronic services provided in Kyrgyzstan . Such data is provided by the State Tax Service.

The largest amount of the tax was paid by such companies as Meta — 69.1 million soms, iHerb — 46.7 million soms, Google — 32.2 million soms, Apple — 19.1 million soms, Amazon — 12.6 million soms.

In 2023, revenues from this type of tax amounted to 438.1 million soms.

As of today, 57 foreign companies are registered in the service of the Tax Service vat.salyk.kg.