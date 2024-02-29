17:04
Tax Service launches service for automatic registration with Social Fund

The Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Social Fund, has launched a service for automatic registration with the Social Fund authorities during state registration of individual entrepreneurs and legal entities. The press service of the state service reported.

The service is also available when completing online registration of individual entrepreneurs and legal entities through the website cabinet.salyk.kg.

Now, when registering individual entrepreneurs and organizations, taxpayers do not need to additionally apply for registration with the Social Fund.

A Taxpayer Card of STI-025 form will be issued as a proof of registration.

This card contains basic information about the tax regime, registration number and tariff of the insurance premium payer.

«The new service is aimed at simplifying the procedure of registration of entrepreneurs with the tax authorities and creating a favorable economic climate for business,» the Tax Service said.
