Russian-Kyrgyz Dictionary of Diplomatic Terms presented at MFA of Kyrgyzstan

The Russian-Kyrgyz Dictionary of Terms in International Relations and Diplomacy was presented at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan on January 30. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The event was attended by Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, Chairman of the National Commission on State Language and Language Policy Melis Murataliev, departments’ staff, and experts.

Jeenbek Kulubaev emphasized the practical significance of the book, noting that the dictionary will become a sought-after tool not only for diplomats but also for the general public.

According to the Minister, the book plays a key role in the unification and systematization of international terminology in the state language. The Minister expressed confidence that the publication will be actively used by the Ministry’s departments, foreign missions, and specialized universities in the country.

Melis Murataliev emphasized the popularization of the Kyrgyz language within the framework of the National Spirit — Global Heights doctrine. He reiterated that language is a fundamental attribute of statehood, on par with the flag and the national emblem.

During the meeting, participants were introduced to digital projects:

Aitil platform;

Kyrgyzcha Onoi mobile app;

Document.gov.kg portal, which provides official document templates.

The dictionary was prepared in 2025 by staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic with the support of the National Commission on State Language and the Kyrgyz Encyclopedic Center. The publication contains key terms in international relations and the official names of states and organizations.