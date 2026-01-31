14:40
USD 87.45
EUR 104.39
RUB 1.16
English

Russian-Kyrgyz Dictionary of Diplomatic Terms presented at MFA of Kyrgyzstan

The Russian-Kyrgyz Dictionary of Terms in International Relations and Diplomacy was presented at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan on January 30. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The event was attended by Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, Chairman of the National Commission on State Language and Language Policy Melis Murataliev, departments’ staff, and experts.

Jeenbek Kulubaev emphasized the practical significance of the book, noting that the dictionary will become a sought-after tool not only for diplomats but also for the general public.

According to the Minister, the book plays a key role in the unification and systematization of international terminology in the state language. The Minister expressed confidence that the publication will be actively used by the Ministry’s departments, foreign missions, and specialized universities in the country.

Melis Murataliev emphasized the popularization of the Kyrgyz language within the framework of the National Spirit — Global Heights doctrine. He reiterated that language is a fundamental attribute of statehood, on par with the flag and the national emblem.

During the meeting, participants were introduced to digital projects:

  • Aitil platform;
  • Kyrgyzcha Onoi mobile app;
  • Document.gov.kg portal, which provides official document templates.

The dictionary was prepared in 2025 by staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic with the support of the National Commission on State Language and the Kyrgyz Encyclopedic Center. The publication contains key terms in international relations and the official names of states and organizations.
link: https://24.kg/english/360072/
views: 134
Print
Related
Russian-Dungan-Kyrgyz phrasebook published
First Russian-Kyrgyz terminological dictionary of Interior Ministry published
Russian-Kyrgyz dictionary of legislative terms being developed in Parliament
Popular
Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices
Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement
World Bank calls Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth indicators impressive World Bank calls Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth indicators impressive
Kairat Tursunkulov appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Kairat Tursunkulov appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan
31 January, Saturday
13:55
Kyrgyz film "Red Heels" to be screened at film festival in Finland Kyrgyz film "Red Heels" to be screened at film festival...
13:46
Suspect in mosque thefts detained in Bishkek
13:34
Russian-Kyrgyz Dictionary of Diplomatic Terms presented at MFA of Kyrgyzstan
13:27
Construction companies’ liability discussed at Construction Ministry
13:22
Up to 80 percent of oral cancer cases linked to nasvay use