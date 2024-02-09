11:36
USD 89.43
EUR 96.39
RUB 0.98
English

China intends to increase used car shipments to Central Asia

Used car export enterprises in Southwest China are targeting the markets of Russia and Central Asia. Xinhua news agency reports.

It is noted that Russia and Central Asian countries have recently become the main target markets for Chinese used car export companies in Guizhou province in southwest China. In December 2022, Guiyang city, the administrative center of Guizhou province, became one of the areas approved for Chinese used car exports.

According to the city’s commerce department, in 2023, the export volume of vehicles in the said category from Guiyang exceeded 500 units and the total export value passed 100 million yuan, with more than 80 percent of the vehicles exported to Russia and Central Asian countries.

Located in the Guiyang Comprehensive Bonded Zone, Guizhou Jingfei, a local digital supply chain management company, has gradually tapped used car markets in Eurasia, including Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in 2023.

«After visits and surveys, we learned that there is a growing demand for used cars and auto parts imported from China in Russia and Central Asian countries. This year, we continue to focus on the markets of Russia and Central Asian countries, planning to establish a complete used auto export chain,» Zhao Zhouliang, general manager of Guizhou Jingfei, said.

According to the city’s commerce department, Guiyang will start building a used car export base to guarantee a full service process for relevant companies. An online and offline service system will be established and a public service platform for used car exports will be launched.

At the next stage, Guiyang will continue to support used car export enterprises in setting up overseas retail and after-sales service outlets, wholesale exhibition centers, overseas warehouses and other branches to help further improve the sales and service system.
link: https://24.kg/english/286318/
views: 160
Print
Related
Checkpoints on border with China to be closed for three days
Official car of Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan gets into traffic accident
Cooperation with China: Memorandum on construction of HPP cascade signed
Business entities to help each other in promoting products to Chinese market
Chinese company to build waste incineration plant in Bishkek
Checkpoints on border with China to be temporarily closed on January 1
More than 100 people killed in earthquake in northwest China
Wildberries marketplace enters market of China
Procedure for issuing visas to China simplified for Kyrgyzstanis
Chinese company may become investor in construction of hydropower plant
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council
9 February, Friday
11:30
Kyrgyzstani authorities unleashing crackdown on country’s civil society Kyrgyzstani authorities unleashing crackdown on countr...
11:15
Russia donates more than 1,000 textbooks to schools in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
10:44
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves hit record high of $3.3 billion
10:40
State center to support women victims of violence to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
10:24
Over 100 vehicles of Patrol Police Service equipped with GPS and video recorders