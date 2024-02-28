Power industry specialists explain power outages in regions of Kyrgyzstan

Currently, due to an increase in electricity consumption, there is a large load on the power grid. National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan JSC reported.

According to the company, the emergency protection relay and automation device is activated to prevent abnormal and emergency situations. Electricity supply is turned off.

Power industry specialists quickly restore power supply within 1-1.5 hours. National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan

«We urge consumers to save electricity and not to turn on several energy-intensive electrical appliances at the same time, especially during peak load hours, in the morning from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and in the evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. We ask for your understanding,» the company said.

In addition, due to cold weather, National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan is taking additional measures:

Duty of the managers of the company and all branches, as well as responsible specialists, was organized;

Night shifts of personnel at facilities have been enhanced;

In case of emergency situations, emergency repair supplies have been prepared with working out a prompt elimination scheme;

Repair teams are provided with vehicles and necessary spare parts.

Complaints about power outages come from different regions of Kyrgyzstan.