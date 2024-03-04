14:38
Number of power outages may increase in Kyrgyzstan from March 5

«If there is not enough power, then the automated equipment settings will be revised. Additional regulatory measures are possible,» Deputy Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Baigaziev said at a press conference.

According to him, after two hydraulic units at Toktogul and Uch-Kurgan hydropower stations are taken out of service for repair, a shortage of about 290 megawatts of power is possible.

We don’t want anyone to have no electricity somewhere. Let there be light in every home, but in limited quantities.

Taalaibek Baigaziev

He noted that it is important to maintain the volume of water in Toktogul reservoir and not allow it to drop to a «dead» level.

«We hope that favorable weather conditions and our agreements with neighboring republics on electricity supplies and transit will be fulfilled. Then we will maintain the volume of water in Toktogul reservoir at the proper level,» the official said.

If the water drawdown is at a high level, we will be forced to introduce restrictions.

Taalaibek Baigaziev

«We don’t want to let that happen. We want balanced production and consumption. If our neighbors supply us with electricity on time, then there will be no restrictions,» he concluded.
