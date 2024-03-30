Construction of eco-technological plant starts in Bishkek

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov launched the construction of an eco-technological plant for the production of electricity with the disposal of solid household waste in Bishkek. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The head of government noted that environmental issues have been acute in the capital in recent years. For two years, work has been underway to eliminate stationary sources of air pollution in the city, including work is carried out on supply of residential areas with gas, autonomous boiler houses have been switched to gas, environmentally friendly types of public transport have been purchased, and more than 600,000 plants have been planted within the framework of Zhashyl Muras initiative.

«The landfill in Bishkek needed a plant for processing household waste. Today we are starting the construction of the plant for the production of electricity with the disposal of solid household waste. Cleaning systems, living quarters, and sports facilities will also be built. This project is important to us. We wish success to the enterprise,» he said.

Akylbek Japarov told that the Cabinet of Ministers considers the construction of waste processing and incineration plants in seven regions and two cities of the country a priority. Last year, funds were allocated to support the development of the cities of Karakol and Jalal-Abad.

Currently, a large waste incineration plant is being built in the city of Jalal-Abad. A Belarusian company began building a waste incineration plant in Karakol for 135 million soms.

Note The waste processing plant, which is planned to be built on the territory of the landfill, will dispose waste in an amount of about 850 tons per day. The following production lines will be built on the territory of the plant: waste incinerators, power generation generators, purification systems, residential premises, and sports facilities.

Construction of the plant is planned to be completed in November 2025.