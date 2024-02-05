Bishkek HPP breakdown: MES specialists find epicenter of explosion

Explosion at the heating and power plant in Bishkek occurred at the mill, where coal is crushed. Deputy Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Urmat Shamyrkanov, told on air of Birinchi Radio.

He noted that the explosion was very strong. «Shards of windows and parts of the iron roof scattered hundreds of meters away. The roof of 650-680 square meters was completely torn apart. The explosion was at the mill, which is located near the 14th boiler. The coal is crushed and put into the boiler there,» Urmat Shamyrkanov said.

He clarified that all the boilers are intact because the protective mechanism had worked. Gas pipes, water supply system, elevator belts, as well as other elements of the HPP system were damaged.

According to the deputy minister of Emergency Situations, the destruction area is about 15,000 square meters, about 4,000 square meters have already been restored.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The supply of heat and hot water in Bishkek was partially restored by the evening of February 2.