Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan plans to build mini-heat and power plant

It is planned to build a mini-heat and power plant in Bishkek. Deputy Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Baigaziev said on the air of Birinchi Radio.

«In the future, we will build a so-called mini-HPP. Turkish investors are also taking up this initiative. The power of the thermal power plant may reach 500 megawatts. Of these, 150 megawatts are electric power, 350 are thermal energy,» he said.

At the same time, Taalaibek Baigaziev did not specify in which part of the city the new heating plant will be located. According to him, the work of HPP-2 can resume in the southwest of the capital.

«There are also pumping stations there. Instead, we may also build mini-HPP or mini-boiler houses. We are considering this idea with Russian specialists. All relevant services are now involved in the work. We will work comprehensively,» the official added.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The supply of heat and hot water in Bishkek was partially restored by the evening of February 2.