Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan has increased the supply of electricity to Kyrgyzstan. It was announced after a telephone conversation between the Foreign Affairs Ministries of the two countries.

As the website of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan says, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Jeenbek Kulubaev, thanked his colleague, Murat Nurtleu, for increasing the supply of electricity to the republic from the Zhambyl GRES power station.

«The head of the foreign policy department of Kyrgyzstan informed about the measures taken to restore the operation of the heating and power plant, and also expressed gratitude for the support provided by Kazakhstan and the prompt resolution of the issue related to increasing the volume of electricity supplies from the Zhambyl GRES power station,» the statement says.

Murat Nurtleu held negotiations with his Kyrgyz counterpart on behalf of the President of the Republic Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. During the conversation, issues of bilateral cooperation in resolving the situation around the Bishkek HPP were discussed.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control. The supply of heat and hot water in Bishkek was partially restored by the evening of February 2.
link: https://24.kg/english/285890/
views: 145
