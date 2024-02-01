11:45
Head of Torture Prevention Center meets with detained journalists

The head of the National Center for Prevention of Torture, Bakyt Rysbekov, met with 11 journalists in the pre-trial detention center 1. He himself told 24.kg news agency.

According to Bakyt Rysbekov, there were no special complaints or requests from journalists.

«They have no serious health problems either. But there are certain points that we asked the medical service of the pre-trial detention center 1 to pay attention to,» he said.

On January 16, the office of Temirov Live was searched and editorial equipment was confiscated. The police searched homes and detained 11 current and former employees of the media outlet.

The Interior Ministry issued a statement announcing that, as a result of «forensic linguistic examination» of content found on the social media pages of Temirov Live and Ait Ait Dese on December 30, criminal proceedings had been initiated against them under article 278, part 3 of the Criminal Code for «calling for riots.»

Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Sapar Akunbekov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Aktilek Kaparov, Tynystan Asypbekov, Maksat Tazhibek uulu, Zhoodar Buzumov, Zhumabek Turdaliev, Aike Beishekeeva and Akyl Orozbekov will be kept in Bishkek pretrial detention center 1 until March 13. All of them are former or current employees of Temirov Live.
