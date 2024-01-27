Snow and frost expected in Bishkek next week

Cold weather and snow are expected in Bishkek at the beginning of next week, forecasters say.

No precipitation is expected on January 29 night in the capital. The air temperature will drop to −3 degrees Celsius. Rain and snow are possible in the morning and afternoon, the air temperature will rise to +4 degrees.

Similar weather is expected on January 30 in Bishkek. Snow and up to −5 degrees are possible at night. Rain with snow and up to +4 degrees are expected during the day.

Snow is forecast on January 31 at night in the capital. The air temperature will drop to −7 degrees. Precipitations are not expected during the day.

On February 1, snow and frost to −7 degrees Celsius are possible at night. Precipitation is not expected during the day. The air will warm up to +4 degrees.