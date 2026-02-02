18:18
Weather alert issued in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan warned residents and drivers of an increased risk of avalanches. According to the Hydrometeorological Service, difficult conditions will persist in the country’s mountainous regions from February 2nd to 4, especially at key passes.

Dangerous areas include the 198th to 255th kilometer of Bishkek — Osh road, Ala-Bel section, and Chychkan Gorge, where avalanches are possible in the coming days.

Drivers are asked to strictly maintain a distance of at least 500 meters, avoid sudden maneuvers, and heed the recommendations of road services.

Residents and tourists are strongly advised to avoid avalanche-prone areas and steep snow-covered slopes.

In case of emergency or if you witness an incident, please immediately call 112. Calls are accepted 24 hours a day and are free.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations has switched to an enhanced mode of work.
