No snow expected in Bishkek: Weather forecast for January 29 – February 1

Meteorologists predict no snow in Bishkek in the second half of the week.

January 29: Snow is possible at night, with temperatures not rising above −3°C. During the day, no precipitation is expected, with a high of +2°C.

January 30: Partly cloudy. Nighttime temperatures around −5°C, daytime high of +1°C.

January 31: No snow is expected. Cold night with −7°C, warming up to +8°C during the day.

February 1: Weather will remain largely unchanged, with nighttime temperatures around −4°C and daytime highs reaching +9°C.