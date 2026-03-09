17:21
Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan

A sharp change in weather conditions is expected in Kyrgyzstan on March 10–11, Kyrgyzhydromet reported.

Rain and snow are forecast on March 10, with snow expected in foothill and mountainous areas. On March 11, intermittent snowfall is expected, with heavy precipitation in some areas. In several districts, westerly winds may reach 15–20 meters per second, while winds over Issyk-Kul Lake could reach 19–24 meters per second.

Road conditions are expected to deteriorate, with packed snow and icy surfaces, while mountain areas may experience snowdrifts.

On the nights of March 11 and 12, temperatures are forecast to drop significantly. In Chui Valley, nighttime temperatures may fall to −8 to −13°C, with daytime temperatures between −1 and −6°C. In Talas Valley, nighttime temperatures are expected to reach −8 to −13°C and daytime temperatures −2 to −7°C.

In the valley zone of Osh, Jalal-Abad, and Batken regions, nighttime temperatures may drop to −4 to −9°C, with daytime temperatures ranging from −1 to +4°C. In the Issyk-Kul basin, temperatures are expected to fall to −7 to −12°C at night and −3 to +2°C during the day.

In the agricultural zone of Naryn region, nighttime temperature may reach −11 to −16°C, with daytime temperatures between −2 and −7°C. In foothill areas, temperatures are expected to range from −10 to −15°C at night and −4 to −9°C during the day, while mountainous areas may see −11 to −16°C at night and −8 to −13°C during the day.

In Suusamyr Valley, nighttime temperatures could fall to −17 to −22°C, with daytime temperatures between −8 and −13°C. In high-altitude areas, temperatures may drop to −23 to −28°C at night and remain between −6 and −11°C during the day.

Such unstable weather conditions may disrupt the work of communication, energy, and municipal services. Heavy precipitation is also expected to reduce visibility on roads, potentially complicating traffic.
