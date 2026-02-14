Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan forecasts early spring

Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations is forecasting an early arrival of spring, with average air temperatures expected to be 1–2 degrees Celsius above the seasonal norm.

Deputy Emergency Situations Minister Azamat Mambetov announced at a briefing that spring this year will come earlier than usual.

According to him, snowfall this winter was very limited in Chui region and in Bishkek, while some other regions of the country experienced heavy precipitation.

The official warned of possible mudflows and increased landslide activity due to intensive snowmelt caused by rising temperatures. The ministry’s Monitoring and Forecasting Department has already alerted all relevant units, he added.

There are approximately 4,000 potentially hazardous landslide areas across the country, where about 4,000 families reside.

Mambetov also reminded that Kyrgyzstan is currently going through a low-water cycle.