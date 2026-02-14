13:31
USD 87.45
EUR 103.74
RUB 1.13
English

Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan forecasts early spring

Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations is forecasting an early arrival of spring, with average air temperatures expected to be 1–2 degrees Celsius above the seasonal norm.

Deputy Emergency Situations Minister Azamat Mambetov announced at a briefing that spring this year will come earlier than usual.

According to him, snowfall this winter was very limited in Chui region and in Bishkek, while some other regions of the country experienced heavy precipitation.

The official warned of possible mudflows and increased landslide activity due to intensive snowmelt caused by rising temperatures. The ministry’s Monitoring and Forecasting Department has already alerted all relevant units, he added.

There are approximately 4,000 potentially hazardous landslide areas across the country, where about 4,000 families reside.

Mambetov also reminded that Kyrgyzstan is currently going through a low-water cycle.
link: https://24.kg/english/362007/
views: 141
Print
Related
Weather alert issued in Kyrgyzstan
No snow expected in Bishkek: Weather forecast for January 29 – February 1
Snow, fog, icy roads: Chui region police urge drivers to exercise caution
Weather forecast for January 22–25 in Bishkek
Weather alert: Avalanches expected in mountainous areas
Kyrgyzhydromet issues weather alert: Sharp temperature drop expected
Snow expected in Bishkek: Weather forecast for January 15–18
No precipitation expected in Bishkek: Weather forecast for January 5–7
Weather forecast for first days of 2026 in Bishkek (January 1–4)
Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions
President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity
Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany
14 February, Saturday
12:50
Inclusive conditions improved at Bayalinov Library in Bishkek Inclusive conditions improved at Bayalinov Library in B...
12:47
Hepatitis B vaccination: Only 60 percent of patients completed full course
12:43
Travel blogger Camperghini to explore Kyrgyzstan
12:38
Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan forecasts early spring
12:32
Kyrgyz wrestler Akzhol Makhmudov wins Super 4 Wrestling Tournament