COVID-19: 12 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for week

At least 12 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan from April 24 to May 1. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported.

Three patients were hospitalized.

According to the risk assessment matrix, all regions of the republic are in the green zone.

A total of 22,149 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2022 and since the beginning of 2023, of which 91 percent were laboratory-confirmed and 9 percent were clinically and epidemiologically confirmed.
