Deputy of local council detained for inciting hatred in Alamedin district

A deputy of the local council was detained in Alamedin district. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

A citizen reportedly applied to law enforcement agencies with a statement, who asked to take action against the deputy of the local council of Leninsky village.

«Earlier, the deputy gathered the residents of Leninsky village, began to divide people into regions. The man was indignant that local residents, who arrived from other regions, set their own rules and said that they had no place on the territory of Alamedin district of Chui region. A criminal case has been initiated under the article «Inciting racial, ethnic, national, religious and inter-regional hatred (discord)» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The deputy was placed in a temporary detention center,» the department said.

According to preliminary data, the detainee is the deputy of Leninsky rural district Kairat Maikombaev.
link: https://24.kg/english/264648/
views: 1559
