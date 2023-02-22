MP criticizes implementation of Zhashyl Muras program

The national program Zhashyl Muras, announced by the President of the country, has not been fully implemented. Deputy Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov stated at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, the program works only in the reports of the Cabinet.

«They said they planted 6 million trees. But in fact, empty lands are still empty. The Ministry of Agriculture could not clearly answer how many percent of the seedlings survived,» he said.

Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov invited the public to plant trees in the country themselves.

«By planting a tree, we will do a good and useful deed, save the soil from erosion. We have water. But the glaciers are melting. This is a big tragedy. One way to save glaciers is the trees. Young guys, collecting books as part of «One person — one book» campaign, opened more than 300 libraries. I propose the campaign «Three trees per person.» If you live in an apartment, buy seedlings for your friends and relatives so that they plant them in their garden,» the deputy suggested.

The deputy said that he has been allocating 10,000 soms every month from his salary for the purchase of seedlings.

«I can ask some colleagues for money for trees. And next time I will name the deputies who did not fulfill the conditions of the relay race for planting of trees,» he addressed the deputies.