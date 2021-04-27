President plants trees on territory of infant orphanage in Bishkek

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov planted trees on the territory of an infant orphanage in Bishkek within «Garden of Memory» campaign. Press service of the head of state reported.
The campaign is timed to the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War (WWII). The head of state, together with the staff of the institution, planted apple trees and noted the special historical significance of the Great Victory, which influenced the entire world history.
The President called on the heads and employees of all state structures, local authorities and ordinary citizens of the country to take part in the campaign, pay tribute to the memory of their ancestors, and also make contribution to development of green spaces in their regions.