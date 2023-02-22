Russian company intends to develop wind power generation in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan and NovaWind JSC signed a Memorandum of Understanding and cooperation in the implementation of wind energy projects. Press service of the ministry reported.

NovaWind JSC is the wind energy division of Rosatom state corporation. The parties intend to consider and explore the possibilities of partnership in the framework of the implementation of projects for the construction and operation of wind power stations in Kyrgyzstan.

«Our republic has great potential in the field of power generation. I am sure that the development of wind energy projects will not only diversify the national energy portfolio and strengthen the security of energy supply, but will also increase tax revenues to the budget and create new jobs. I am convinced that our cooperation will make it possible to fully realize natural opportunities for the benefit of our country and its inhabitants,» the Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibraev commented.

Grigory Nazarov, General Director of NovaWind JSC, in turn, emphasized that the signed agreement opened up new prospects for the implementation of wind energy projects.