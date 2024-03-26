Construction of first wind farm in Kyrgyzstan to begin in 2025

Rosatom will be ready to begin construction of a wind farm in Kyrgyzstan in the first quarter of 2025. The General Director of Rosatom office in Kyrgyzstan, Dmitry Konstantinov, announced on the sidelines of the XIII ATOMEXPO Forum.

According to him, the cooperation agreement signed today on the construction of renewable energy facilities is a continuation of the work started earlier. To date, Rosatom is already implementing a pilot project for the construction of a wind power plant with a capacity of 100 megawatts in Issyk-Kul region.

«The facility is located in Ton district, Kok-Moinok-1. Survey activities were carried out and a wind measuring mast was installed. By the end of the year, Rosatom will complete the design documentation. And from the beginning of 2025 we will be ready to begin construction work,» Dmitry Konstantinov said.

The 1 gigawatt agreement is a continuation of this work. Rosatom has sites in Batken region where it plans to build a station of up to 80 megawatts. There is also a site in Naryn region.

«Kyrgyzstan is not the windiest country. But there is still wind. We are ready to build renewable energy facilities here. It is important to note that Kyrgyzstan has a shortage of electricity. We need projects here and now. And wind and solar projects are fast. They have the least impact on the environment. They have their own characteristics, so these projects are an addition, but not the basis of the energy system. The basis is thermal, nuclear, and gas energy. You still need to work on the foundation. Therefore, we are also working with the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic on a nuclear power plant project. Kyrgyzstan needs this project,» Dmitry Konstantinov concluded.