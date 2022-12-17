04:00
USD 89.28
EUR 97.76
RUB 0.98
English

Deputy Chairman of Keremet Bank detained in Bishkek

Deputy Chairman of Keremet Bank Maksat Dadybaev was detained in Bishkek. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The director of the Bishkek branch and two more employees of the bank were also detained. According to some information, earlier the Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case under the articles: «Money laundering», «Fraud» and «Forgery of documents» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The press service of the supervisory body confirmed the information about the detention of representatives of the bank. The Prosecutor General’s Office also confirmed the fact of initiation of a criminal case.
link: https://24.kg/english/253744/
views: 2057
Print
Related
Vice President of Wrestling Federation again taken into custody
Wanted man detained in Osh city using video surveillance cameras
Kazakhstani who created pyramid scheme in his homeland detained in Bishkek
Former customs officer Nurmamat Kanaev released on his own recognizance
Ex-deputy Zhanybek Bakchiev's term of detention extended
Tax officers of Bazar-Korgon embezzle money collected from vendors
Ex-head of Severnaya customs Nurbek Aibashev brought to Bishkek
Head of Alamedin rural administration detained for bribe-taking
SCNS detains Deputy Director of State Property Management Agency
National Bank extends temporary administration regime at Amanbank
Popular
New flag hoisted on Ala-Too square without participation of president New flag hoisted on Ala-Too square without participation of president
Kazakhstani who created pyramid scheme in his homeland detained in Bishkek Kazakhstani who created pyramid scheme in his homeland detained in Bishkek
Economy Minister calls on Kyrgyzstanis to treat tourists with respect Economy Minister calls on Kyrgyzstanis to treat tourists with respect
Russian man previously wanted for serious crimes detained in Bishkek Russian man previously wanted for serious crimes detained in Bishkek
9 January, Tuesday
17:44
Two men beat married couple in Issyk-Kul region Two men beat married couple in Issyk-Kul region
17:16
Finance Ministry becomes core shareholder of Kyrgyz Stock Exchange
16:15
Kyrgyzstanis ready to provide their premises for state pharmacies
16:01
Draft of new media law submitted to Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
14:58
Vice President of Wrestling Federation again taken into custody