Deputy Chairman of Keremet Bank detained in Bishkek

Deputy Chairman of Keremet Bank Maksat Dadybaev was detained in Bishkek. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The director of the Bishkek branch and two more employees of the bank were also detained. According to some information, earlier the Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case under the articles: «Money laundering», «Fraud» and «Forgery of documents» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The press service of the supervisory body confirmed the information about the detention of representatives of the bank. The Prosecutor General’s Office also confirmed the fact of initiation of a criminal case.