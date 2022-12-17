03:50
India resumes issuance of e-visas to Kyrgyzstanis

The Government of India has resumed issuance of e-visas to citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reports.

The ministry recalled that due to the epidemiological situation associated with coronavirus infection in 2020, the Indian side temporarily suspended the issuance of electronic visas.

Kyrgyzstanis now can obtain an electronic business visa, a visa to participate in a conference, a medical visa for a patient and accompanying persons, and a tourist visa.

Rules for applying for an electronic visa can be found on the official website of the Embassy in the «Consular Services» section.

You can also send an email to indian-evisa@gov.in for visa related information.

«The Embassy of India will continue to provide visa services. An electronic visa will be issued in addition to the usual services provided by the diplomatic mission,» the Foreign Ministry concluded.
