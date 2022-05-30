19:55
USD 89.09
EUR 98.53
RUB 0.99
English

Admission of applicants to universities to begin on July 12 in Kyrgyzstan

The first round of selection of applicants to higher education institutions will begin on July 12. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The admission campaign will be held in three rounds: on July 12-17, July 19-24 and July 26-31.

«The deadlines for competitions for grant and full-time contract study are identical, deadlines for extramural and evening forms of study are set by the universities independently,» the ministry said.

The Ministry of Education recalled that applicants who received points above the established threshold in the main test are allowed to participate in the competition. The threshold number of points will be determined after processing of the Nationwide Testing 2022 results.

To participate in the competition for admission to universities, applicants will need to submit an application and documents in electronic form through the automated information system «Applicant Online».

«The process of forming the rating of applicants is automated. Enrollment of applicants lasts until August 25,» the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Technical support number- 1818 (working hours: Monday-Friday from 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.)
link: https://24.kg/english/235279/
views: 25
Print
Related
Acceptance of documents for admission to Russian universities extended
Agrarian universities discuss creation of Biotechnology Institute
Cooperation between universities of Kyrgyzstan and Great Britain discussed
Last round of admission to universities of Kyrgyzstan begins
Final stage of admission to universities starts in Kyrgyzstan
Rectors of EAEU universities call for creation of barrier-free environment
Russia allocates 700 quotas at universities for Kyrgyzstanis
Universities with special status create consortium in Kyrgyzstan
Official proposes to open branches of European universities in Kyrgyzstan
Edil Baisalov criticizes educational process in universities
Popular
New flag hoisted on Ala-Too square in Bishkek New flag hoisted on Ala-Too square in Bishkek
Maternity benefits doubled in Kyrgyzstan Maternity benefits doubled in Kyrgyzstan
No bribery. Tashiev addresses law enforcers and military No bribery. Tashiev addresses law enforcers and military
No Kyrgyzstanis among victims of earthquakes in Japan No Kyrgyzstanis among victims of earthquakes in Japan
5 January, Friday
15:14
State Penitentiary Service: Arstan Alai committed suicide State Penitentiary Service: Arstan Alai committed suici...
15:05
Former customs officer Nurmamat Kanaev released on his own recognizance
14:48
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 5 years for participation in hostilities in Ukraine
14:33
Ex-deputy Zhanybek Bakchiev's term of detention extended
12:59
Arstan Alai found dead in prison colony No. 31