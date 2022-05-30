Admission of applicants to universities to begin on July 12 in Kyrgyzstan

The first round of selection of applicants to higher education institutions will begin on July 12. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The admission campaign will be held in three rounds: on July 12-17, July 19-24 and July 26-31.

«The deadlines for competitions for grant and full-time contract study are identical, deadlines for extramural and evening forms of study are set by the universities independently,» the ministry said.

The Ministry of Education recalled that applicants who received points above the established threshold in the main test are allowed to participate in the competition. The threshold number of points will be determined after processing of the Nationwide Testing 2022 results.

To participate in the competition for admission to universities, applicants will need to submit an application and documents in electronic form through the automated information system «Applicant Online».

«The process of forming the rating of applicants is automated. Enrollment of applicants lasts until August 25,» the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Technical support number- 1818 (working hours: Monday-Friday from 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.)