16:43
Winter admission of applicants to begin at universities on December 23

The competitive selection based on the results of the Nationwide Testing within the framework of winter admission will be held in four rounds. The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the campaign will be held on the following dates:

  • The first round from December 23 to December 25, 2024,
  • The second round from January 13 to January 15, 2025,
  • The third round from January 20 to January 22,
  • The fourth round from January 27 to January 29.

The ministry reminds that winter admission to universities is carried out for the selection and enrollment of applicants for contract places only.

The list of universities and areas, as well as instructions for registration and opening your personal account on the portal are posted on the official website of the ministry https://2020.edu.gov.kg/ .

The results of the spring Nationwide Testing (2024) are valid for participation in the competition.

The mechanism for admission of Kyrgyzstanis and foreign citizens to higher education institutions twice a year was developed in order to expand access to higher professional education.
