Final round of university admissions begins in Kyrgyzstan

The final, fifth round of the admissions campaign has begun today, August 11, in Kyrgyzstan’s higher education institutions. Enrollment is conducted through the automated information system «Abiturient Online.»

From August 11 until 2 p.m. on August 13, applicants can register to participate in the competition. Lists of applicants recommended for admission will be published by 10 a.m. on August 14.

From August 14 until 4 p.m. on August 16, applicants must confirm their intention to enroll.

If vacant places remain, on August 18, 19, and 20, lists of applicants next in the ranking and additionally recommended for admission will be published.

To support workforce training, higher education institutions have been allocated 10,000 state-funded educational grants.

In the first four rounds, 27,500 applicants were admitted to universities, including 6,600 on a state-funded basis and about 21,000 on a contract (tuition) basis.
