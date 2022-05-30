19:55
Over 30 sambo athletes to represent Kyrgyzstan at Asian Championships in Lebanon

More than 30 sambo wrestlers will represent Kyrgyzstan at the Asian Championships in Lebanon. Press service of the Sambo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

«The Asian and Youth Sambo Championships will start on June 2 in the city of Jounieh in Lebanon. The tournament will last until June 4, the program of competitions includes sports and combat sambo. Kyrgyzstan will be represented by 33 athletes, members of the national and youth teams. The reigning Asian champion Daiyr Kariyaev, World Championship medalist Samara Abdymalik kyzy, winner of the Asian Cup in judo Emirlan Zholdoshkaziev, Jamalbek Asylbek uulu, medalist of the World Youth Championship Adilet Kubanychbek uulu are among them,» the Federation said.

The athletes are accompanied by the head coach of the national team Azamat Kazakbaev, senior coaches Ilgiz Kanalbek uulu, Kulunbek Estebesov, Andrei Tupik, Baisheriev Baatyrbek and Daniyar Beisheev.

More than 20 countries are expected to take part in the championship. Teams of Australia and New Zealand will for the first time compete at the championship of Asia.
link: https://24.kg/english/235277/
views: 1699
