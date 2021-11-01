President Sadyr Japarov meets with President of Islamic Development Bank

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the President of the Islamic Development Bank Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties discussed issues of cooperation and partnership between Kyrgyzstan and the IDB in the period of post-pandemic recovery and in the context of climate change. As the President of Kyrgyzstan noted, the most acute problems in recent years are the intense melting of glaciers, depletion of water resources, drought, reduction of agricultural productivity, increased risk of natural disasters, and transport emissions. The President noted that Kyrgyzstan supports the Paris Agreement by adopting the Nationally Determined Contribution until 2030.

Sadyr Japarov expressed his readiness to support the expansion of cooperation with the IDB in the field of agriculture and forestry, water resources and small-scale power generation, projects on modernization of energy infrastructure to reduce emissions. At the same time, the head of state proposed to intensify cooperation in a bilateral format and within multilateral mechanisms, such as the Green Climate Fund and the Climate Investment Funds, to implement the national investment and climate investment programs.

«Sadyr Japarov noted that in order to achieve carbon neutrality in Kyrgyzstan, construction of hydroelectric power plants, including small ones, has begun and expressed interest in cooperation in this direction. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser noted the high level of cooperation between the IDB and Kyrgyzstan. The IDB President expressed his readiness to further expand the areas of bilateral cooperation, as well as to strengthen and deepen bilateral relations, adding that the IDB will send its experts to meet with experts from the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to discuss joint projects,» the statement says.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov is the only head of Central Asian state, who arrived to attend the Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Climate Change Conference has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders of more than 100 countries of the world will sum up the results of the five-year cycle, which started with signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015. It provides that in the current century, the temperature on the planet on average should not rise by more than 2, it is better — by 1.5 degrees Celsius. It is believed that this very threshold will allow avoiding irreversible impact on the ecosystem. But the document still does not specify a mechanism for monitoring its observance, or enforcement measures.

In Glasgow, the convention parties should also agree to provide sustainable aid of $100 billion per year to least developed countries making the transition to green energy.