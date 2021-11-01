10:11
Sadyr Japarov to make speech at UN Climate Change Conference

The President of Kyrgyzstan left for Glasgow (Scotland, UK) to participate in the opening ceremony of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Sadyr Japarov will make a speech at the Summit of World Leaders. The press service of the head of state reports.

He will also meet with his foreign counterparts, heads of international climate organizations and multilateral development banks.

The official delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic includes: the Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov and the Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office Jeenbek Kulubaev.

The Climate Change Conference has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders of more than 100 countries of the world will sum up the results of the five-year cycle, which started with signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015. It provides that in the current century, the temperature on the planet on average should not rise by more than 2, it is better — by 1.5 degrees Celsius. It is believed that this very threshold will allow avoiding irreversible impact on the ecosystem. But the document still does not specify a mechanism for monitoring its observance, or enforcement measures.

In Glasgow, the convention parties should also agree to provide sustainable aid of $100 billion per year to least developed countries making the transition to green energy.
