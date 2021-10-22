Kyrgyzstan buys drones from Turkey and Russia - Kamchybek Tashiev

Kyrgyzstan buys drones from Turkey and Russia. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev said.

According to him, 300 million soms were allocated from the budget for the purchase of 40 units of armored military equipment to strengthen the personnel of the State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security.

«We bought this equipment from the UAE. If earlier Kyrgyzstan took military equipment only in the form of assistance, now money is allocated from the budget for this. In addition, we plan to buy drones from Turkey and Russia. Our military is undergoing training in Turkey,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

The day before, the President Sadyr Japarov took part in the handover ceremony of military equipment to the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security. He noted that the material and technical support of military and security services is being improved in order to preserve the security and integrity of the country.