85 people seek medical help after getting food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy

The number of people who turned to medical institutions for help after getting food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy cafes increased to 85 people. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

As of 7.30 am, the total number of people who turned to the infectious diseases department with food poisoning reached 85.

One patient receives impatient treatment, her condition is stable. The rest, after provision of primary medical care, were sent to outpatient treatment.

At least 12 people came to the infectious diseases department of the Railway Hospital with food poisoning on October 23-24, including three children.

According to the head of the Food Hygiene Department of the capital’s Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, Makhamat Murzashev, the patients ate shushi rolls at four Imperiya Pizzy cafes, located in different parts of the city.

Specialists of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance continue investigation.
