Camera traps in Kan-Achuu nature park capture rare animals

Snow leopards, lynxes, ermines and other rare animals were captured by camera traps on the territory of Kan-Achuu nature park. The photos were published by UNDP.

According to the organization, 20 camera traps installed in the park captured seven species of animals in two months, four of which are included in the Endangered Species List — lynxes, martens, ermines, hares, foxes, snowcocks and mountain goats.

Kan-Achuu is a relatively young nature park with a six-year history, created in Toguz-Toro district to protect rare and endangered animals and plants. The fact that snow leopards are living there and the increasing number of ungulates indicates a positive effect of conservation measures taken in the park since its creation.

In total, 117 species of animals live on the territory of the park and more than 340 species of plants grow there.
