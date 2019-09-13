Camera traps capture dwellers of Issyk-Kul region

Digital surveillance cameras installed in the public micro-reserve Baiboosun captured two snow leopards, a manul cat, a marten, a fox, Alpine ibexes, marmots and many species of birds. CAMP Alatoo Public Foundation reported.

The camera traps have been installed in this area on July 27, 2019 at an altitude of 3,300 — 3,800 meters above the sea level. The first results of video surveillance were received at the beginning of September.

«Snow leopard in these places is an indicator of environmental well-being. The leopard is at the top of the food chain, therefore, Alpine ibexes, partridges, snowcocks, and mice live here. Thus, the conservation value of Baiboosun conservation zone is in the presence of this single food chain. Therefore, it is necessary to preserve this territory in order to restore the number of animals,» said Askar Davletbakov, head of the laboratory of vertebrate zoology of the Institute of Biology of the Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, who visited the reserve with a scientific expedition.

Creation of Baibooosun conservation zone, located in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region and covering the high mountain gorges Baiboosun, At-Jailoo, Kara-Tor, Ort and Kok-Sai of Teskey-Alatoo ridge, is an initiative of the local public association of hunters and fishermen of Ton district. Information boards have already been installed there.

