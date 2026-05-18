New AI-related specialties to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan’s universities

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has submitted for public discussion a draft of a new list of higher education fields and specialties in Kyrgyzstan.

The document provides for a complete overhaul of the classification system for university programs, introducing a new 9-digit coding system.

According to the explanatory note, the current list of training programs was approved in 2011 and is now considered outdated.

After an inventory and revision, the number of specialties and fields is expected to be significantly reduced:

Bachelor’s programs: from 159 to 131

Master’s programs: from 163 to 134

Specialist programs: from 55 to 40

Authorities say this will eliminate duplicate and outdated programs and consolidate the training of engineering and technical specialists.

At the same time, the list will be expanded to include new in-demand fields related to digitalization, artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity, blockchain technologies, and other modern areas.

The Ministry of Education believes the new system will allow universities to open new study programs more quickly without the need to repeatedly amend the basic list of specialties.

The draft also proposes to repeal all previous regulations on the two-level higher education system that have been in force since 2011.