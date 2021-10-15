11:00
Taiyrbek Sarpashev to be kept in SCNS remand prison until November 30

Taiyrbek Sarpashev will be kept in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) until November 30. The Pervomaisky District Court of the capital reported.

On October 12, 2021, the court changed the previously chosen measure of restraint in the form of a recognizance not to leave the city to detention in the remand prison of SCNS for the period of pre-trial proceedings.

Earlier it was reported that the Prosecutor General’s Office submitted a petition to change the measure of restraint for the ex-deputy prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Taiyrbek Sarpashev.

Taiyrbek Sarpashev is a defendant in the criminal case on Kumtor. In June, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek ruled to release the former member of the Cabinet on his own recognizance not to leave the city.
