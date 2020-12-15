Illicit enrichment: Taiyrbek Sarpashev to return real estate to state

Ex-Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taiyrbek Sarpashev arrived for interrogation at the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (Financial Police).

He said that he would voluntarily transfer an unfinished building in Toktogul district of the republic with an area of ​​about 1,000 square meters to the state.

«There is an object that I want to hand over to the state. This building can be used as a warehouse. It belongs to my relatives,» Taiyrbek Sarpashev said.

The former official did not say what property he owns in Bishkek.

According to investigation, Taiyrbek Sarpashev, occupying senior management positions in the civil service, acquired numerous movable and immovable property. He registered his close relatives as owners of the property and did not indicate it in his declarations. The Financial Police opened a criminal case.