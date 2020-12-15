15:33
USD 83.24
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.14
English

Illicit enrichment: Taiyrbek Sarpashev to return real estate to state

Ex-Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taiyrbek Sarpashev arrived for interrogation at the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (Financial Police).

He said that he would voluntarily transfer an unfinished building in Toktogul district of the republic with an area of ​​about 1,000 square meters to the state.

«There is an object that I want to hand over to the state. This building can be used as a warehouse. It belongs to my relatives,» Taiyrbek Sarpashev said.

The former official did not say what property he owns in Bishkek.

According to investigation, Taiyrbek Sarpashev, occupying senior management positions in the civil service, acquired numerous movable and immovable property. He registered his close relatives as owners of the property and did not indicate it in his declarations. The Financial Police opened a criminal case.
link: https://24.kg/english/176751/
views: 138
Print
Related
Head of State Registration Service Taiyrbek Sarpashev dismissed
Property of Bakiyev: courts, scandals, criminal cases
Taiyrbek Sarpashev becomes suspect in criminal case
Taiyrbek Sarpashev resigns. Temporarily
Taiyrbek Sarpashev tells why attachment of Bakyev associates’ property lifted
Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan offers PM to dismiss head of SRS
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total 341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total
15 December, Tuesday
15:11
Nurbolot Usenbaev: Epidemiological situation remains tense Nurbolot Usenbaev: Epidemiological situation remains te...
15:01
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
14:58
4,852 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 516 - in serious condition
14:52
Four patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
14:45
Residents of Bishkek hold rally against Detailed Planning Project