Kumtor case: Taiyrbek Sarpashev released on his own recognizance

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek changed preventive measure for Taiyrbek Sarpashev. Press service of the court reported.

The previously applied preventive measure in the form of detention was changed to his own recognizance until the end of pre-trial proceedings.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov and former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov . Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.

Two former deputies Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.
