15:43
USD 84.80
EUR 98.00
RUB 1.18
English

Vast majority of cadets of driving schools fail exams in Kyrgyzstan

More than 200 driving schools are engaged in training of drivers in Kyrgyzstan. However, the number of exams successfully passed by cadets exceeds 10 percent only in four of them. Press service of the Ministry of Digital Development reports.

«The test consists of 20 questions. Time for passing the test is 25 minutes. Before passing the theoretical exam, the candidate is identified by a graphic image of the face in order to avoid strangers trying to pass the test. After the test, a candidate driver must pass a practical driving test, which is taken in real traffic conditions. The candidate’s ability to assess the traffic situation, timely and correctly respond to it, and perform maneuvers is tested. The practical exam is taken using two-way video recorders, which are installed in each examination car,» the statement says.

It is noted that the examination classes are also equipped with video surveillance cameras, which can be used to monitor the process of passing the exam online on a website.

Commissions that take qualification exams in the territorial registration departments and sectors of Unaa state institution have been created, which include two employees of the state institution, a traffic police officer, and a representative of the public.
link: https://24.kg/english/210397/
views: 59
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to develop website for tracking rating of driving schools
Autodrome for practical training of driving schools students to open in Bishkek
Biometric identification to be introduced at driving license test
Only third of driving schools in Kyrgyzstan comply with licensing requirements
Driving schools believe drivers themselves guilty of traffic accidents
Popular
Olivia Stevens helps Kyrgyzstanis to get education in the USA Olivia Stevens helps Kyrgyzstanis to get education in the USA
Kyrgyzstan wins international arbitration on MegaCom Kyrgyzstan wins international arbitration on MegaCom
Preliminary composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan (list) Preliminary composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan (list)
Kyrgyzstan needs 18 billion kWh of electricity for energy independence Kyrgyzstan needs 18 billion kWh of electricity for energy independence
14 October, Thursday
15:21
Vast majority of cadets of driving schools fail exams in Kyrgyzstan Vast majority of cadets of driving schools fail exams i...
15:05
Nearly 60 percent of young teachers quit job within first three years
14:35
Another rally held on Old Square in Bishkek
14:26
Remittances help to avoid further poverty rise in Kyrgyzstan
13:56
Seizure of power case: Kursan Asanov left in detention center 50