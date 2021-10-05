Heads of districts to lease out land in Bishkek

The City Hall of Bishkek delegates to the heads of districts the authority to grant rights to land in the city. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

According to it, the heads of districts were appointed as chairpersons of two commissions:

— on granting lease rights to land plots and considering issues of concluding a lease agreement for a new term;

— on granting lease rights to land plots that are in the municipal ownership of the city, for lightweight objects.

In the future, the City Hall plans to transfer other powers to the district administrations, which will be announced later. Press service of the City Hall

The press service added that the responsibility of heads of districts for improving the socio-economic indicators of the life of the local population, increasing indicators of investment attractiveness and improving entrepreneurial activity is increased.

«They will also bear personal responsibility for the timely and high-quality solution of issues on the appeal of individuals and legal entities, ensuring the transparency of the management of municipal land plots, as well as for strict compliance with the requirements of the current legislation,» the City Hall noted.

Such measures were taken as part of the policy pursued by the President Sadyr Japarov to strengthen the powers of the heads of districts.